Calamos Advisors LLC Has $51.05 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.