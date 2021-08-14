Calamos Advisors LLC Has $53.25 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $53,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

