Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

