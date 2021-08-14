Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 201.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of AerCap worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 871,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 532,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $55.66 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

