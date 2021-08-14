Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 101.7% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $234.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.