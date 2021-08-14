Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in The Southern by 56.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

