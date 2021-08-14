Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.69. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

