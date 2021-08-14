Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

