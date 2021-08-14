Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 288.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $307.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.62.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

