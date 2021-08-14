Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,032 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 173,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

