Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 11,259 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $41,175,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $224.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

