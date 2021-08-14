Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 11,267 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $198.43 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.