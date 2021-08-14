Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 12,060 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $272.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $273.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

