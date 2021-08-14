Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 22,103 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.