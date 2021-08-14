Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,862 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 32.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 16.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.