Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 36,241 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

