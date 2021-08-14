Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 57,887 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

