Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.