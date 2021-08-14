Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 186,461 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 400,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

