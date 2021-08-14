Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $84,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

