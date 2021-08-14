Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

