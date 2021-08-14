Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $79,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

