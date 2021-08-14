Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $115,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

