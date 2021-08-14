Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 240,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

