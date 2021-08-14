Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $61,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $580.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.28. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.