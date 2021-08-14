Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 24,136 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,136 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of SiTime worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

SiTime stock opened at $202.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.09. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $208.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,589 shares of company stock worth $6,616,556. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.