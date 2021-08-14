Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 25,557,910 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,557,910 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $48,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $364.94 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

