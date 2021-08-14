Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $414.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

