Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 65,476 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,476 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEG opened at $48.15 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.