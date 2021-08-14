Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84,999 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,999 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Mondelez International by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

