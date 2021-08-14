Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 962.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

