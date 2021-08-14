Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

