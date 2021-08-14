Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

