Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

