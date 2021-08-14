Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Shares of CB stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

