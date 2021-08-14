Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

