Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $362.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

