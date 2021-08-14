Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.