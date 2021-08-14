Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 461,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $113.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

