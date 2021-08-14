Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

