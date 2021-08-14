Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 566.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

