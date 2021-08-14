Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

