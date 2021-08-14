Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

