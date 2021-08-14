Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,786.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

