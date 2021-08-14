Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

