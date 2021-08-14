Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.16. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

