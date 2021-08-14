Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 69.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 77,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $515.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.