Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

