Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,263 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.