Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

